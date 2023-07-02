PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PacWest Bancorp stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Free Report) by 368.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:PACWP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. 351,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,541. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $26.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.4845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

