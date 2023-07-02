Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.77

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.77 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.51 ($0.04). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05), with a volume of 490,000 shares.

Panther Metals Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of £3.43 million, a P/E ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.76.

Panther Metals Company Profile

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

