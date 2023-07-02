Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, an increase of 149.2% from the May 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Pasithea Therapeutics from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Free Report) by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTTA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 440,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,320. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.54.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for Central Nervous System disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Clinics. The company provides business support services to anti-depression clinics, entities, and registered healthcare providers.

