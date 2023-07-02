Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Major Shareholder Acquires $518,600.88 in Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 617,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $518,600.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,458,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,396.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Passage Bio stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.00.
Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,104,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Passage Bio by 63.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 300,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Passage Bio by 123.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 208,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Passage Bio by 31.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 184,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
