Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 100 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $393.30. 4,407,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,814. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $395.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.