Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 308 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $100.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $109.01.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

