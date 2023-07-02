Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 6,938 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. 7,622,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,676,418. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

