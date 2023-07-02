Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,970 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.04. 6,565,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,068,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.30 and its 200-day moving average is $118.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

