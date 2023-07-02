Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,248,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.3 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $538.38. 2,222,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,907. The company’s 50-day moving average is $509.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $564.75. The firm has a market cap of $238.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.