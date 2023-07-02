Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 232 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,913 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $51,368.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,555.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,980 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,450. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.93 and a 1-year high of $134.14. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 183.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.81.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

