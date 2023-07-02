Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,906,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,280 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,497,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,427,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,705. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

