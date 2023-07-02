Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $220.16. 461,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.75 and a 200 day moving average of $210.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

