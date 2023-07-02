Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 117,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 89.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 249,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 117,508 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 69.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 73,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 30,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.59. 4,578,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,681,032. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.22.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

