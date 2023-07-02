Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 180,580 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,580 shares during the quarter. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF comprises 0.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 526,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 489,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,831,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Shares of FCTR traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $26.27. 8,509 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $208.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

