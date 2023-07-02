Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 186 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Barclays cut Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.01.

Tesla Stock Up 1.7 %

TSLA stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.77. The company had a trading volume of 112,620,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,122,080. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a market capitalization of $829.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

