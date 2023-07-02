Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PTEN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 145,394 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 252,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 98,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,139,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,927,000 after purchasing an additional 924,365 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

