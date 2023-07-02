Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $106.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,943,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,557. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

