Penbrook Management LLC Has $306,000 Stock Position in Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its stake in Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 386,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Edgio were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Edgio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $2.50) on shares of Edgio in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.70.

Edgio Stock Performance

Edgio Company Profile

EGIO stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. Edgio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

