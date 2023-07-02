Penbrook Management LLC Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RYE. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYE opened at $68.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.50. The company has a market cap of $520.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $82.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

