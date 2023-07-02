Penbrook Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Vermilion Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vermilion Energy worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,200,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 837.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,494,000 after buying an additional 1,640,088 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,446,000 after buying an additional 1,154,150 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,893,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 945,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after buying an additional 889,012 shares during the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

VET opened at $12.45 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.22.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $408.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.17 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 25.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0734 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

