Penbrook Management LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial makes up 1.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $36.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNF. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

