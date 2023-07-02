Penbrook Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Popular comprises about 0.9% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Popular by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Stock Performance

BPOP opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.34. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.66 million. Popular had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

