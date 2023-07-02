Penbrook Management LLC Sells 47,200 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Penbrook Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Immersion worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Immersion during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion Price Performance

Shares of IMMR opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 88.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Immersion’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Immersion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 20,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $162,437.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,049.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Immersion

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.