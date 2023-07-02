Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Down 52.3% in June

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the May 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.53) to GBX 1,200 ($15.26) in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group Trading Up 1.2 %

PEGRY traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $18.33. 177,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,147. Pennon Group has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $26.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35.

Pennon Group Increases Dividend

About Pennon Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.7085 per share. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

(Free Report)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.