Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Down 52.3% in June

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the May 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.53) to GBX 1,200 ($15.26) in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
PEGRY traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $18.33. 177,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,147. Pennon Group has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $26.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35.
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
