PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $77.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFSI. StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,060.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $1,236,569.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,536 shares of company stock worth $7,547,229. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $248,250,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $70.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.03. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

