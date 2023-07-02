Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT) Short Interest Update

Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perception Capital Corp. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 124,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth $69,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II by 39.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the first quarter worth $200,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perception Capital Corp. II Price Performance

PCCT stock remained flat at $11.20 during midday trading on Friday. 108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Perception Capital Corp. II Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-enabled sector. Perception Capital Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

