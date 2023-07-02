Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Perma-Pipe International Trading Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ:PPIH opened at $9.51 on Friday. Perma-Pipe International has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $36.44 million during the quarter.
About Perma-Pipe International
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
