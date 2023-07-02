Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Perma-Pipe International Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:PPIH opened at $9.51 on Friday. Perma-Pipe International has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $36.44 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International

About Perma-Pipe International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 93,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 221,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.