Pflug Koory LLC Acquires 146 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.93.

Shares of IFF opened at $79.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $129.20. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.