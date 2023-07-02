Pflug Koory LLC Cuts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

