Pflug Koory LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Textron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Textron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Textron by 52.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Trading Up 0.4 %

TXT opened at $67.63 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.