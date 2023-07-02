Pflug Koory LLC Has $152,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,174,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $143.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

