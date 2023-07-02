Pflug Koory LLC Sells 140 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after buying an additional 125,162 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,050,000 after buying an additional 112,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after buying an additional 85,881 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,618,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,641,000 after buying an additional 70,504 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $90.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.63. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

