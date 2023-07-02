Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Short Interest Update

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 64,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Pharvaris Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Pharvaris stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $15.14. 55,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,613. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25.
Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Pharvaris Company Profile
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pharvaris
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.