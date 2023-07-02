Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Short Interest Update

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 64,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Pharvaris Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Pharvaris stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $15.14. 55,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,613. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

