Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PDM opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $898.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $13.82.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.47). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $142.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

