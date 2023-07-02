Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDMFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PDM opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $898.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $13.82.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDMFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.47). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $142.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

