PlatonCoin Price Hits $0.93 on Major Exchanges (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One PlatonCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC on exchanges. PlatonCoin has a market cap of $83.83 million and $0.16 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlatonCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlatonCoin Coin Profile

PlatonCoin’s genesis date was January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,139,350 coins. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

