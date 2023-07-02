Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.32

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.32 and traded as low as C$3.96. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$3.97, with a volume of 29,270 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.53, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.32. The company has a market cap of C$438.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

