Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the May 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Pop Culture Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Pop Culture Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 143,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,818. Pop Culture Group has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Get Pop Culture Group alerts:

Pop Culture Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

Receive News & Ratings for Pop Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pop Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.