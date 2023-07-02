PotCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $42.03 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 64.7% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $311,456.23 and $42.03 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00365640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013119 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018058 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,361,354 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

