Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Update

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Power Assets Stock Up 1.3 %

HGKGY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392. Power Assets has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $6.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Power Assets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.2399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

