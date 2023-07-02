Presearch (PRE) Price Hits $0.0338 on Major Exchanges

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Presearch has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Presearch token can now be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $13.39 million and $133,868.75 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Presearch

Presearch launched on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

