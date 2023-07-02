Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Declares Dividend of $0.32 (BATS:PXUS)

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3216 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PXUS opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of developed ex-US stocks selected and weighted based on a proprietary rules-based multi-factor methodology. PXUS was launched on May 26, 2021 and is managed by Principal.

