Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $4.01 on Top Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $73.14 million and $1.69 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.01 or 0.00013109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.97878245 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,775,921.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

