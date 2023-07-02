ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,616 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for approximately 3.7% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Unique Wealth LLC owned 0.22% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TTP Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 161,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $9,050,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,734.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 243,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 230,544 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $58.15 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $58.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

