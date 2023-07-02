ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,329 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,609,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TWM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. 1,335,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,787. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

