Proton (XPR) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

Proton (XPR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, Proton has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $17.99 million and approximately $598,765.06 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 18,471,790,375 coins. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

