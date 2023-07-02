PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) Price Target Cut to GBX 227 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 227 ($2.89) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PZCUY. Barclays lowered their target price on PZ Cussons from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 252 ($3.20) in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PZ Cussons from GBX 205 ($2.61) to GBX 208 ($2.64) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

Shares of PZCUY stock opened at C$4.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.80. PZ Cussons has a twelve month low of C$4.33 and a twelve month high of C$5.88.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

