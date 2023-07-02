Qtum (QTUM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $122.90 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Qtum has a market cap of $295.13 million and $122.90 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.82 or 0.00009251 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,913.60 or 0.06281636 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00030862 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013539 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,721,978 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

