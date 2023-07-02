QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $119.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

