Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $138.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Trading Up 0.5 %

QLYS stock opened at $129.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.41.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. Research analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $746,904.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,590,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $857,746.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,919,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $746,904.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,590,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,576 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.