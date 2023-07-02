Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 2.2% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $24,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $196.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.63 and its 200 day moving average is $162.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.39 and a 1 year high of $197.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

